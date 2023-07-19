Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Position Increased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,545,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,603,000 after purchasing an additional 501,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,895,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,567 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,117 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,561,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,932,000 after purchasing an additional 529,177 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,760 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKR opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -690.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.95.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

