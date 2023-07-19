Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 346,800 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 253,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Macro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Banco Macro Stock Performance
NYSE:BMA traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. 276,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37.
Banco Macro Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.49%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is 8.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 980.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.
Banco Macro Company Profile
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
