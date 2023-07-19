Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 119.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,283,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,963,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.