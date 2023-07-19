Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Bank of America has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bank of America has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $31.53. 70,044,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,367,840. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $251.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Delta Accumulation LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,029.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Accumulation LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.66.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.