Bank of America Cuts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $921.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $767.69.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BLK opened at $739.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $682.50 and a 200 day moving average of $689.60. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $115,000. United Bank lifted its position in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.