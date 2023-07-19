Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 787,400 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 707,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:BMRC traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 80,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,838. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12. The company has a market cap of $325.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $36.78.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.10). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Bank of Marin Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $342,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 8,984 shares of company stock worth $137,224 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 182,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,716 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,714,000 after acquiring an additional 96,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 80,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

