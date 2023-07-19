Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 8,630,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 555,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

BMO traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.73. The stock had a trading volume of 387,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,896. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.62. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $105.40. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

