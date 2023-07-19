Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.81

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.81 and traded as low as $9.23. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 14,285 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 188,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,564 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 19.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
