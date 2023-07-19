Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,426 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 68,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 17,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,082,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $188,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,442,599.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $188,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,442,599.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $27,414.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $829,719. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.07.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

