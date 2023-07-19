Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 650 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $184.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

