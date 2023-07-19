Beldex (BDX) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.03 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $237.06 million and $5.03 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,894.62 or 0.06325654 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00046922 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019561 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030826 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,130,151 coins and its circulating supply is 5,581,710,151 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.