Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) PT Raised to $55.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY stock opened at $54.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $314.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,288,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $5,912,612.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,964,097.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,288,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,816.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,868 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,870. 22.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.