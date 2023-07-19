BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,836,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,106,749,000 after acquiring an additional 225,603 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after acquiring an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BHP Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,900,000 after acquiring an additional 282,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BHP Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,616,000 after acquiring an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,435.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.3 %

About BHP Group

BHP opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $71.52.



BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

