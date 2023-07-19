BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the June 15th total of 29,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BIO-key International Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BIO-key International stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 19,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.97. BIO-key International has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.17.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 121.02% and a negative return on equity of 91.86%. The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

