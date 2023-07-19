Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $374.99

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.99 and traded as high as $387.55. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $387.55, with a volume of 278 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $373.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO.B Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $676.84 million for the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

