Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $374.99

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.99 and traded as high as $387.55. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $387.55, with a volume of 278 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $373.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 0.67.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bio-Rad Laboratories
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.