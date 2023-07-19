Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,327 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

ISTB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 46,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,943. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $47.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

