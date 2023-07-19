Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys 565 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.2% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $153.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,375. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.83 and its 200-day moving average is $145.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.