Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.19. The company had a trading volume of 321,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,716. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.44. The stock has a market cap of $214.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.86.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

