Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.66. The stock had a trading volume of 742,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,528. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.07. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

