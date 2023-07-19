Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Invests $453,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $96.92. 1,097,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,321,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.41. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2319 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

