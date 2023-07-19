Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Invests $453,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $96.92. 1,097,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,321,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.41. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.75.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.