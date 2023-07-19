Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 821,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,603. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

