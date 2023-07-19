Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIDU. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000.

Shares of FIDU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.17. 17,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,689. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $767.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

