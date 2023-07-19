Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 966 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.60.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $478.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,333. The stock has a market cap of $212.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.10 and a 52-week high of $480.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

