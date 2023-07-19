Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $147.99 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for about $9.22 or 0.00030838 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $147.99 million and $273,464.06 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,908.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.08 or 0.00816096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00129809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00018988 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.3375463 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $231,268.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

