Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.46

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.46 and last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 306265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BLMN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,615,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,698 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $21,623,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $16,198,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

