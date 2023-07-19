BlueArk (BRK) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,013.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.34 or 0.00814107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00127987 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019048 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030954 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000605 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.