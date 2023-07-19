Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $114.74

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.74 and last traded at $114.62, with a volume of 323049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BAH. Bank of America increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at $68,328,477.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,845 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,637 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Members Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 168,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.