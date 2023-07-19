Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

BSX opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a PE ratio of 89.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

