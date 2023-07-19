Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Purchases 562 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.8% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $647,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013,814 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,085,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,780 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,393,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,840 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,452,000.

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,300. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $62.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1284 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

