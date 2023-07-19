BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Short Interest Update

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,910,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 13,170,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.
BBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Securities increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.
In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $722,243.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,432,889.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $342,180.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $722,243.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,432,889.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,370,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,134. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.79. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $36.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
