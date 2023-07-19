BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Short Interest Update

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,910,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 13,170,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Securities increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $722,243.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,432,889.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $342,180.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $722,243.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,432,889.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,004,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,442,000 after acquiring an additional 108,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after acquiring an additional 187,251 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,619,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,442,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,916,000 after acquiring an additional 901,628 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,370,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,134. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.79. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $36.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

