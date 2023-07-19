Bristol-Myers Squibb to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $8.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $130.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $61.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

