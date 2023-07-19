Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $901.99. 1,015,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,955. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $803.64 and a 200 day moving average of $676.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

