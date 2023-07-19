Brokerages Set Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) PT at $214.87

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.87.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $205.25 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $136.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.06.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,081,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

