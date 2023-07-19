Brokerages Set Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) PT at $33.00

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PECO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.
In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of PECO stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 238.30%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
