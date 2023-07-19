Brokers Set Expectations for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.13 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 47.42%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KRP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.13.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,056.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 70.71%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

