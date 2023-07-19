Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.71

Shares of Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 32 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brother Industries, Ltd. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

