Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $19.12 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,787 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 2.0% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,665,342,000 after acquiring an additional 177,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,630,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,173,595,000 after purchasing an additional 750,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.05. 2,106,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,599,892. The company has a market cap of $325.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.42. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

