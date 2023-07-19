Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 1,063 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,338 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,714. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $187.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.08 and a 200 day moving average of $106.24.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

