Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $227.57. 1,528,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,165. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $227.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.