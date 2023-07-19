Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,762,100 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 1,415,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CXBMF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Shares of CXBMF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. 89,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,413. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

