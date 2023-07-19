Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $64.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 23.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $434.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $65.81.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

Insider Activity at Cambridge Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 2,600 shares of company stock worth $128,793 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 209,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 98,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 50.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 56,508 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,521,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CATC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

