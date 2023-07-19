Cameo Cobalt (CVE:CRU) Stock Price Up 700%

Shares of Cameo Cobalt Corp (CVE:CRU – Get Free Report) rose 700% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 10,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 421,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Cameo Cobalt Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75.

Cameo Cobalt Company Profile

Cameo Cobalt Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Chile. Its flagship project, the Carrizal Alto cobalt property covering an area of 456 hectares located in Carrizal Alto district. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

