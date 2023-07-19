Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.00

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$36.00 and last traded at C$35.94, with a volume of 3300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.70.

Canadian General Investments Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.65. The company has a market cap of C$749.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45.

Canadian General Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Canadian General Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.89%.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

