Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 1.2% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE CP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.46. The stock had a trading volume of 418,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average is $78.18. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.