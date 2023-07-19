Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CP. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.57.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP opened at C$105.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$105.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$90.84 and a 12-month high of C$112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.39 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.33% and a return on equity of 10.14%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.