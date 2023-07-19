Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0757 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

ENDTF opened at C$9.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.67. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.75 and a 1 year high of C$10.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

