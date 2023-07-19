Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0757 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
ENDTF opened at C$9.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.67. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.75 and a 1 year high of C$10.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
