Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.20

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 1361213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,864,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,673 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,643,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,802,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,035,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4,647.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 891,566 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

