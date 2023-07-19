Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Up 34.3% in June

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,348,400 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the June 15th total of 1,004,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,742.0 days.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of CPXWF traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $39.87.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CPXWF. CIBC increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.