Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $215,893,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,003,000 after buying an additional 1,327,772 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7,587.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 961,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 948,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,002,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,429 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CAH opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

