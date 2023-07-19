Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Short Interest Up 14.7% in June

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Cardio Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardio Diagnostics stock. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDIOW opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Cardio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.95.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease risk assessment test. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

